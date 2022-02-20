Ashley wins Top Fuel final at season-opening Winternationals

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Ashley won the Top Fuel final in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series opener Sunday, beating Austin Prock in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. Ashley had a 3.694-second run at 314.53 mph for his third career victory. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, and Erica Enders in Pro Stock. Hight won the Winternationals for the fifth time. The three-time season champion beat Ron Capps with a 3.861 at 329.58 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 54th career victory. Four-time season champion Enders raced to her 34th career victory, topping Aaron Stanfield with a 6.559 at 210.31 in a Camaro.