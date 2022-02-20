Bayern’s Lewandowski, Dortmund’s Reus in big Bundesliga wins

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus have led their teams to important Bundesliga wins. A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1. Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund’s 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Lewandowski took his league-leading tally to 28 goals in 23 games and helped Bayern stay six points ahead of second-place Dortmund. Leipzig has reclaimed fourth place and the last spot for Champions League qualification with a 6-1 rout at coronavirus-hit Hertha Berlin which remains in relegation trouble.