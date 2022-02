By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Hammond made 30 saves and stopped two of three shootout attempts, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday. It was Hammond’s first regular-season start since March 28, 2018, and first NHL win since April 9, 2016, when he backstopped the Ottawa Senators to a 6-1 win against the Boston Bruins.