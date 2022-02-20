Inter upset by Sassuolo in Serie A, wastes chance to go top

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan was upset 2-0 at home by midtable Sassuolo and wasted a chance to leapfrog city rival Milan and go top of the Italian league. Leader Milan had stumbled Saturday with a 2-2 draw at last-place Salernitana. Inter remains two points behind in second but with a game in hand. Giacomo Raspadori netted the opener for Sassuolo in the eighth. Gianluca Scamacca doubled the advantage in the 26th with a header for his 10th league goal this season. Sassuolo moved up to 11th. Fiorentina beat Atalanta 1-0 in to stay in the race for a place in European competitions. Fiorentina climbed to seventh, two points behind Atalanta in fifth.