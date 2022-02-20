Kluivert scores as Nice wins to pressure Marseille for 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Justin Kluivert continued his good form by scoring the only goal as Nice beat Angers 1-0 to pressure Marseille in the race for second place and an automatic Champions League spot. Third-place Nice moved one point behind Marseille, which hosted struggling Clermont in the late game. A win would move Marseille 10 points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain. On Saturday PSG lost 3-1 at Nantes for only its second defeat. Kluivert latched onto Melvin Bard’s long pass in the 18th minute and slotted the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic, who misjudged his rush off the line.