Leverkusen top-scorer Patrik Schick out with calf injury

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen top-scorer Patrik Schick has been ruled out for several weeks after tearing a muscle in his left calf. Leverkusen says that an MRI scan confirmed the damage sustained during the team’s 3-2 loss at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday. Schick has scored a third of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga goals this season and his absence could complicate the team’s Champions League qualification hopes. Stuttgart says forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa is out for the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bochum.