Marseille loses at home in race for 2nd spot after Nice wins

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Marseille dropped points in the chase for second place in the French league after losing 2-0 at home to struggling Clermont. Second spot seals automatic entry into the Champions League next season but Marseille’s defeat leaves it just one point ahead of third-place Nice and still 13 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Justin Kluivert continued his good form by scoring the only goal as Nice beat Angers 1-0 to pressure Marseille. Fourth-place Strasbourg drew 2-2 at Saint-Etienne while Rennes moved two points behind Strasbourg in the Europa League spot after beating Troyes 4-1.