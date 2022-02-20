MLB lockout talks resume in Florida as openers threatened

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s negotiations to salvage opening day resume at a new venue: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs’ lead negotiator. Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, was expected to be joined by players. The site of negotiations is about 3 miles from the home of New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer. The ballpark is the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.