No. 11 LSU women top No. 17 Florida, now alone in 2nd in SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored eight of her 20 points in the final 38 seconds, Autumn Newby added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and No. 11 LSU beat Florida 66-61 to take sole possession of second in the Southeastern Conference with a week remaining in the regular season. Top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 12 Tennessee to earn at least a share of the regular season conference title. The Lady Vols and No. 17 Florida (20-7, 10-4) are tied for third, a game behind LSU (23-4, 11-3). Nina Rickards led Florida with 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds. The Gators shot 37% from the field while limiting LSU to 33% shooting but made just 11 of 22 from the free-throw line, where the Tigers made 22 of 32.