KOLKATA, India (AP) — Seamer Harshal Patel’s superb spell of 3-22 helped India beat West Indies by 17 runs in their third and final cricket Twenty20 match to sweep the series 3-0. Patel played his part Sunday in restricting the West Indies to 167-9 in its unsuccessful chase after the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav’s 65 off 31 balls had propelled India to 184-5.