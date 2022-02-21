Gio Reyna’s injury not as bad as feared, likely out 2 weeks

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says Gio Reyna’s latest injury is not as bad as initially thought and the American forward could return to team training in two weeks. The 19-year-old Reyna’s first start in six months ended in tears on Sunday as he left the field. There were fears of a recurrence of the right hamstring injury he sustained in September while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States. Dortmund says those fears “did not materialize after detailed diagnostics.” The club also says French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou tore a thigh muscle against Gladbach and will miss “several weeks.”