MLB makes slight moves as threat to openers intensifies

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations have resumed with new intensity in an effort to salvage opening day. Owners made a pair of slight moves Monday toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later. With a week or perhaps a little more time left to preserve openers on March 31, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since since the work stoppage began on Dec. 2. New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor were among 10 players who were at the session. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million that would go to 30 top players, a fraction of the $115 million for 150 players the union has asked for.