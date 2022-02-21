MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a fraction of the $115 million the union has asked for. Clubs also increased their proposal for a lottery for the amateur draft from the top three picks to the top four. Players have asked for the top eight. Talks will resume Tuesday afternoon.