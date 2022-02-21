Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist and the Boston Bruins rolled past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. Pastrnak now has a team-leading 27 goals on the season. Nathan MacKinnon had the lone goal for Colorado, which had its two-game win streak snapped. Darcy Kuemper finished with 40 saves.