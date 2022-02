NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Aher Uguak registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Loyola Chicago got past Illinois State 59-50. Tate Hall had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Antonio Reeves had 15 points to pace the Redbirds (11-18, 4-12), who have lost four straight.