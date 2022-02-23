Skip to Content
As deadline nears, MLB increases offer on minimum by $10,000

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players during bargaining sessions in Florida was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year. MLB increased its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement. Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season. Less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe.

