Benfica battles to 2-2 draw against Ajax in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica has come from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 tie in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash. Captain Dusan Tadic put Ajax ahead in the 18th minute before Sébastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. Haller deflected a hard, low cross by former Ajax defender Jan Vertonghen into his own net to bring the scores level in the 26th minute but made amends just three minutes later when he tapped home a rebound to continue his scoring streak. Substitute Roman Yaremchuk made it 2-2 in the second half.