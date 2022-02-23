Boston College beats N.C. State 69-61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61. Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals. Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman. James Karnik had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Makai Ashton-Langford added 10 points with three steals for Boston College. Terquavion Smith had 21 points and seven rebounds for N.C. State.