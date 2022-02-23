Medvedev beats Andujar, inches closer to top tennis ranking

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has taken another step toward top spot in the ATP rankings with a dominant second-round victory over Pablo Andujar in the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old Medvedev will play in the quarterfinals against either Taylor Fritz or Yoshihito Nishioka. Medvedev can replace Novak Djokovic atop the rankings if he wins the title in Acapulco. He needed just over an hour to beat Andujar the morning after defending champion Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match.