Medvedev beats Andujar to move closer to top tennis ranking

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have had comfortable wins at the Mexican Open to advance to a possible rematch of their epic five-set final at the Australian Open. Medvedev took another step toward top spot in the ATP rankings with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 second-round victory over Pablo Andujar while Nadal cruised past Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3. If Medvedev beats either Taylor Fritz or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals and Nadal does the same against Tommy Paul, the two players will meet again in the semifinals less than a month after the Spaniard rallied to win the final at Melbourne for his record 21st Grand Slam singles title.