FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 17 points to lead No. 20 Oklahoma in a 92-57 rout of TCU, snapping a three-game losing streak that included losses to No. 16 Texas and No. 6 Iowa State. The Sooners outscored the Horned Frogs 25-8 in the second quarter to take a 51-25 lead at intermission.