AP Source: Russia to no longer host Champions League final
By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer
The Associated Press has learned that UEFA will no longer stage the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia attacked Ukraine. An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and a person with knowledge of the process says officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.