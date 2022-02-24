Atalanta, Sevilla advance in Europa League

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored a couple of goals on Thursday to lead Atalanta into the round of 16 in the Europa League on a day the European continent was rocked by Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Malinovskyi netted twice in a two-minute span in the second half for a 3-0 win over Olympiakos in the second leg of one of eight playoffs between third-place finishers in the Champions League groups and Europa League group runners-up. Atalanta advanced 5-1 on aggregate. Ten-man Sevilla eliminated Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 on aggregate, Porto knocked out Lazio 4-3 on aggregate and Leipzig won 3-1 at Real Sociedad to reach the next round 5-3 on aggregate.