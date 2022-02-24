Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 89-48 rout of Texas A&M

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked South Carolina clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with an 89-48 rout of Texas A&M. Boston set an SEC record with her 20th consecutive double-double, passing former LSU star Sylvia Fowles. The Gamecocks took control during the first half and cruised to their 14th consecutive victory. Texas A&M got 11 points from Jordan Nixon as the Aggies dropped their fourth straight in coach Gary Blair’s last home game. He plans to retire after the season.