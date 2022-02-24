COVID-19 toll more than physical for hard-hit hoops teams

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

College basketball teams hard-hit by COVID-19 pauses this season are finding that the virus takes an emotional toll as well as a physical toll. Associated Press research found that 420 men’s games and 476 women’s games have been postponed or canceled in Division I because of COVID outbreaks. The California, Illinois and Cal State Bakersfield women and Little Rock and IUPUI men have missed a significant number of games. Cal coach Charmin Smith says she was looking forward to a season without disruption but that has not been the case.