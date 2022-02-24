Freeman-Liberty sparks DePaul past Georgetown 68-65

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 25 points and made a layup and two free throws in the final 59 seconds to lift DePaul to a 68-65 victory over Georgetown. Yor Anei pitched in with 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Blue Demons (13-14, 4-13 Big East Conference), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Aminu Mohammed had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Hoyas (6-21, 0-16), who have now lost 17 games in a row.