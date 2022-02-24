Leclerc leads test session as F1 drivers weigh in on Russia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had the fastest time in Formula One preseason testing on a day when drivers and teams weighed in on the Russian attack on Ukraine and the possible repercussions for the sport. Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September. Defending champion Max Verstappen stopped just short of saying he would pull out. Leclerc showed Ferrari’s strength on the track by finishing with the fastest lap of the day at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. Pierre Gasly was second with AlphaTauri, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with McLaren.