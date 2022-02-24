MLB 4 days from deadline to cancel games and shorten season

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another negotiating session produced only minor movement and no proposals on big-money issues, leaving Major League Baseball four days from management’s Monday night deadline for a deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season. Both sides appeared to be in a you-make-the-next-move staredown on central economic issue of the lockout, such as luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. Given those stances, it appeared the earliest movement on the main issues would be in the hours before management says it will carry through on its threat to start canceling games.