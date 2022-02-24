New No. 1 Medvedev: Watching Russia-Ukraine news ‘not easy’

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — As much as Daniil Medvedev cares about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he also knows there are more serious matters happening involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships means that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev is assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP — even before Medvedev reached the semifinals by winning his match at the Mexico Open. It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev says watching the news about Russia was not easy and adds: “I’m all for peace.”