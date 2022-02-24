Nick Kyrgios writes about ‘suicidal thoughts,’ depression

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios says he had “suicidal thoughts” and dealt with depression and abuse of drugs and alcohol in the past. He is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes to speak publicly and frankly about their mental health. The 26-year-old Australian recently won the Australian Open men’s doubles title. Kyrgios wrote in a message posted on Instagram he now has a different outlook. He included a photograph of himself that he said was taken three years ago at the Australian Open and called that time one of his “darkest periods.” He said his right arm in that photo displays what he called evidence of “self harm.”