No. 19 Murray St tops Belmont for OVC regular-season title

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Forward KJ Williams had 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting and added five rebounds, and No. 19 Murray State claimed the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title with a 76-43 win over Belmont. Tevin Brown added 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Racers (27-2, 17-0), who have won 17 straight games. Freshman Will Richard was the only Belmont player to reach double figures, scoring 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting with two 3-pointers Belmont (24-6, 14-3) had its 10-game winning streak halted after being limited to 32.1% shooting from the floor, 19.2% from beyond the arc and getting outrebounded 40-22.