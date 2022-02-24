SEC women’s basketball tournament returning to Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is bringing its women’s basketball tournament back to South Carolina. The league announced Thursday that the postseason event will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The city hosted the previous three SEC women’s events. Next week’s tournament will take place in Nashville, Tennessee. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the positive experiences the tournament had in Greenville motivated league leaders to bring it back. It’s also a positive for No. 1 South Carolina, which has won three of the past four SEC tournaments played just two hours from campus.