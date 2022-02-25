AC Milan and Inter Milan each held to draws in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Serie A leader AC Milan and defending champion Inter Milan were held to draws by opponents in the lower half of the standings. Italy Under-21 left back Destiny Udogie equalized as Udinese secured a 1-1 draw at Milan. Milan remained two points ahead of Inter after the Nerazzurri were held at relegation-threatened Genoa to 0-0. The two Milan clubs meet in an Italian Cup derby on Tuesday. The most Inter could produce was a header off the crossbar midway through the second half from fullback Danilo D’Ambrosio. Rafael Leao put Milan ahead.