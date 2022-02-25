Big Ten This Week: No. 13 Badgers out to avenge Rutgers loss

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

The game of the weekend in the Big Ten matches No. 13 Wisconsin against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday. The Badgers hope to avenge their Feb. 12 loss to the Scarlet Knights to set up a Tuesday home game against No. 4 Purdue that could decide the top seed in the conference tournament. Rutgers could use a win to help its NCAA Tournament hopes. The featured women’s game has No. 6 Michigan visiting No. 21 Iowa on Sunday. Iowa star Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 46 points in a 98-90 loss at Ann Arbor on Feb. 6.