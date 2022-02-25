Compton still playing golf, 30 years after 1st transplant

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Erik Compton is going to have a great Saturday even without playing golf. He didn’t make the cut at the Honda Classic so he won’t be playing a third round at PGA National. He’ll have to settle for it being the 30th anniversary of his getting a second chance at life. Feb. 26, 1992, was the day that Compton got the first of two heart transplants. He needed them after he was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart becomes inflamed and cannot effectively pump blood.