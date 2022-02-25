Eriksen set for Brentford debut in comeback from collapse

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set to make his Brentford debut eight months after the Denmark international’s cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Brentford manager Thomas Frank says the 30-year-old playmaker is ready to play Saturday when the west London club hosts Newcastle in an English Premier League match. Franks says, “Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow.” It will be a remarkable playing comeback for Eriksen, who had collapsed on the field in the opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in June last year.