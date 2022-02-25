Haas carries on racing without Russian sponsor on its car

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — American-owned F1 team Haas carried on racing without the sponsorship of Russian company Uralkali on its car on the final day of preseason testing in Barcelona. Haas’ driving lineup includes Nikita Mazepin. He is the only Russian driver on the Formula One grid this season. George Russell was fastest in the morning session with Mercedes, ahead of the Red Bull of defending world champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.