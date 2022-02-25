Skip to Content
Magic, Okeke hand Rockets eighth straight loss 119-111

By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 119-111 win over the Houston Rockets in a game between the bottom teams in the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences. Wendell Carter Jr. added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who broke a four-game losing streak. Jalen Green led Houston with 23 points and Christian Wood added 21 points and 11 rebounds in Houston’s eighth straight loss.

