Mercedes and Red Bull at the top in F1 preseason testing

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Formula One debuted its new generation of cars in preseason testing in Barcelona this week and in the end it was still Mercedes and Red Bull dominating. Lewis Hamilton set the fastest overall time with Mercedes at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit on Friday. He was ahead of teammate George Russell and the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. The Mercedes duo set their times on softer tires. Mercedes won seven straight driver titles before Hamilton lost the championship to Verstappen on the last lap of the last race in 2021.