MLB, locked-out players meet for 5th straight day

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With just 3 1/2 days left until Major League Baseball’s deadline for a deal that would ensure a 162-game season, negotiators met for the fifth straight day during a week with no sign of significant progress. Union head Tony Clark led a delegation of players into Roger Dean Stadium, a group that included Max Scherzer, Andew Miller and Zack Britton from the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee. The sides remained far apart on many key economic issues on the 86th day of the work stoppage.

