No contest: Nadal defeats Medvedev in 2 sets in Acapulco

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — This time around there was no drama. In a rematch of an epic five-set Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the Mexican Open final, where he will play Cameron Norrie. Norrie has extended his hot streak in February with an upset win over Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal. After losing all four of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after winning the third ATP Tour title of his career at Delray Beach.