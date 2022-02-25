‘No war’: Russian athletes Rublev, Ovechkin call for peace

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has written “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships. The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal match before writing his message on the camera as is common after matches. A few hours later, one of the most prominent Russian athletes in the U.S., Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, made a plea for peace. The Moscow native says he has “lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine” and hopes the attack will end soon.