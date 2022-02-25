Quick reaches 350 wins in net, Kings defeat rival Ducks 4-1

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Quick became the fourth American-born goalie to reach 350 victories in the NHL, Adrian Kempe scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to four with a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Quick stopped 24 shots and improved to 25-13-9 against the Kings. He is the 24th goalie overall in league history to reach the 350-victory milestone. Kempe also had an assist and posted his fifth multigoal game of the season. Carl Grundstrom and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Troy Terry scored early in the third period for Anaheim, which has lost four of its last six.