SEC This Week: Preview of SEC tournament semifinals?

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Could this weekend be a preview of the SEC Tournament semifinals? The league’s top four teams will square off Saturday, two weeks before the conference tournament as No. 3 Auburn goes against No. 17 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky plays at No. 18 Arkansas. The four are the only teams in the league with double-digit SEC victories and are near locks for the top four seeds when the tournament is played at Tampa Bay, Florida, next month. Still, these games should go a long way toward determining the league’s regular-season championship.