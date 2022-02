DAVIS, Calif. — Christian Anigwe tied his career high with 20 points as UC Davis beat Cal State Northridge 68-49. Elijah Pepper had 15 points for UC Davis (12-8, 6-4 Big West Conference). Ezra Manjon added 12 points. Elijah Hardy had 10 points for the Matadors (7-20, 3-13), who have now lost four consecutive games. Christian Gray and Atin Wright added 10 points apiece.