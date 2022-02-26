Big second half lifts Washington past Washington State 78-70

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and Washington rallied for a 78-70 win over rival Washington State. Brown erupted after an awful first half shooting performance to keep alive the Huskies slim chances of a top-four finish in the final Pac-12 regular season standings. Brown played every minute of the second half and made 7 of 12 shots and was 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. It was his 16th game this season with at least 20 points. Michael Flowers scored a season-high 30 to lead Washington State.