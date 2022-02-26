Char scores on bicycle kick, Timbers tie Revs 2-2 in opener

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara scored on a bicycle kick goal in the 78th minute to pull the Portland Timbers into a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer opener for both teams Saturday. Dairon Asprilla also scored for the Timbers to help deny the Revolution their first victory at Providence Park. New England got goals from Brandon Bye and newcomer Sebastian Lletget, traded to New England by the LA Galaxy in the offseason. Revolution coach Bruce Arena remained tied with the late Sigi Schmid for the most regular-season victories in MLS with 240.