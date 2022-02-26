Frankfurt tells Putin to ‘stop’ amid drama in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt frustrated Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga game until substitute Leroy Sané scored late for the league leaders on a day when players and coaches had their minds on more important matters. Frankfurt prominently displayed the message “STOP IT, PUTIN!” all around its stadium before kickoff, just one of several pointed messages across the league against Russia’s ongoing invasion of its neighbor. Sané’s 71st-minute goal was enough for a 1-0 win that stretched Bayern’s lead to nine points before second-place Borussia Dortmund visits Augsburg on Sunday.