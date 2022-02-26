Marchand’s 2 goals, assist lead Bruins past Sharks, 3-1

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist and the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which beat San Jose for the ninth straight time. Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who lost for the eighth time in their last nine games. Marchand opened the scoring in the first period on a 2-on-1 break, receiving Jake DeBrusk’s pass and beating James Reimer. He had his second goal of the night and 23rd of the season in the third.