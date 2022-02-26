Marner’s four-goal game lifts Maple Leafs over Wings, 10-7

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Mitchell Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs withstood a third-period rally to down the Detroit Red Wings 10-7. Marner scored on two shots from the right circle and one from the left during a one-man barrage to open the middle period that pushed Toronto ahead 6-1. The 24-year-old added his fourth goal late in the third period. He had 14 two-goal games prior to this hat trick. Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 37th goal and had three assists on Marner’s first career hat trick.